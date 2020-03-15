SAARC meet on COVID-19: 'Rapid response team of doctors, common emergency fund' among ideas shared

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a video conference with leaders and representatives from SAARC nations on Sunday (March 15, 2020) to come up with a strategy to fight the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide.

In attendance were Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza.

PM Modi, who led the conference, began his address by cautioning that despite less number of coronavirus cases from the South Asian region "we need to remain vigilant". He said "Prepare, but don't panic" has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak."

Modi said that a rapid response team of doctors and specialists in India was being readied along with testing kits and other equipment. "They will be on the standby to be placed at your disposal if required" he added.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that his country`s economy has taken a severe blow due to coronavirus and recommended SAARC member countries to formulate a mechanism to avail assistance for struggling economies to tide over the crisis.

"Our economy has taken a severe blow due to coronavirus, particularly in the tourism sector. Most of our tourists are from Italy and the EU countries. Now there is a ban on their coming. Our tourism sector was just recovering after last years` April 21 terrorist attack," he said.

Modi suggested a COVID-19 emergency fund be created based on voluntary contributions from all of the nations. "India can start with an initial offer of USD 10 million for this fund. Our Foreign Secretaries, through our embassies, can coordinate quickly to finalise the utilisation of this fund," Modi said.

Pakistan raises Kashmir issue

Representing Pakistan, Zafar Mirza urged SAARC nations to emulate China on its efforts to deal with the outbreak. Notwithstanding the crisis in hand, he raised the Kashmir issue and pointed that since a COVID-19 positive case had been reported from Jammu and Kashmir the lockdown in the region should be removed.

"In view of the health emergency, it is imperative that all lockdown there must be lifted immediately," he said, adding, "Opening up communication and movement would facilitate dissemination of information, allow distribution of medical supplies and allow containment...To proceed unimpeded.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina hailed PM Modi's suggestions to deal with the pandemic and called for taking the initiative forward by more such video conferences between the nations including ones with health ministers of SAARC nations participating.

Maldivian President Solih backed a coordinated approach to deal with COVID-19, asserting that no country can deal with the situation alone.

While Bhutanese PM Lotay Tshering said that it was important for all countries of the region to be on the same page to combat coronavirus. Nepal PM Oli said, "Our collective efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for SAARC region to fight coronavirus."

Modi also listed the steps taken by his government and that India had started screening people in mid-January. According to officials, the total number of passengers screened at the airport so far is 12,29,363. Modi said, "A step-by-step approach helped avoid panic and India made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups."

Modi mentioned India's response to call of help by its citizens abroad and that nearly 1,400 Indians have been evacuated from different coronavirus-hit nations along with rescuing some citizens of neighbouring countries as well.

Earlier, on Friday, Modi had called on the SAARC nations for a formulation of a joint strategy to fight coronavirus which was backed by all the member nations.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 6,036, with 159,844 infections reported globally. Though China remains the country with the most number of deaths at 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent's worst-hit country Italy.

In India, the total COVID-19 cases are at 109, which includes 90 Indian nationals. As of now, 23 new cases have been detected since the last update. Of these, 17 are from Maharashtra, 2 from Telangana, 1 from Rajasthan and 3 from Kerala. Among these, nine have been cured and two have died. Contract tracing of these cases is being rigorously pursued.