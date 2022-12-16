'Sachin Jaipur sambhal...': People raise slogans during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan- WATCH

New Delhi: People in Rajasthan's Dausa raised slogans in support of congress leader Sachin and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot as Rahul Gandhi walked into the 100th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, Pilot was seen saying to people that the only slogan in the Yatra should be "Bharat Jodo" and nothing else. Sachin Pilot along with Himachal CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and various other MLAs has joined Rahul Gandhi to mark the completion of 100 days of Congress' ambitious campaign- Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sachin Pilot took on Twitter to showcase his support for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and wrote, "The reflection of a strong, prosperous and united India seen in Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul ji is giving a unique message."

"Bharat Jodo Yatra's biggest achievement is that issues of the common people of the country have been highlighted through it," Venugopal told PTI while walking in the yatra.

"The BJP's attempt of demolishing his (Gandhi's) image has also been destroyed by us," he added.

The Congress general secretary (organisation) also stressed that the message of the yatra will be spread through a follow-up campaign to be undertaken by the party from January 26.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan.

With over 2,800 kilometres under his belt, Gandhi has managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors.