Sachin Pilot launches fresh attack against Ashok Gehlot govt in Rajasthan over exam paper leaks

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot has again attacked the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan on exam paper leaks and targeted the government over the political appointments of retired bureaucrats instead of party workers. This reflects the rift within the Congress in Rajasthan, where CM Gehlot and Pilot are locked in a power tussle.

The party had papered over their differences as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through the state, but the truce appears to be temporary. Pilot's supporters, including a minister, have pitched for his appointment as the chief minister.

Pilot demands arrest of 'big sharks' involved in paper leak

Pilot has been targeting the Gehlot government over the paper leak incidents for the last two days and had demanded that the "big sharks" involved in the leaks should be arrested. Reacting to Pilot, Gehlot said action was taken against the main accused. Gehlot also refuted BJP leader Kirodi Meena and RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's allegations that officials and leaders were involved in the paper leaks.

Speaking at a rally, Pilot said accountability will have to be fixed when incidents of paper leaks are happening one after the other. He also targeted the Gehlot government over political appointments of retired bureaucrats, saying "party workers have toiled to bring the Congress to power in the state and they should get honour and respect."

"In the last four years, several political appointments were made. The officers work for the party in power be it the BJP or Congress. If we have to appoint them (bureaucrats), the proportion should be such that the workers don't feel sidelined," he said as quoted by PTI.

"It does not matter whether the worker is my supporter or not... The worker can be anyone's supporter, but if the worker of the Congress party is given an appointment, we all will welcome it," he further said.

Addressing scores of farmers and youths, Pilot also reiterated the demand that the center should make a legal framework to guarantee MSP. He passed a resolution in the meeting for the same.

He called upon the party workers to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi to every household. Pilot exuded confidence that the party will retain power in the assembly elections after ten months.