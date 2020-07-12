Sachin Pilot revolts against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, claims support of over 30 MLAs; to skip Congress' Monday meet

New Delhi: In what could be called a revolt, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday (July 12, 2020) in a message stated that he had the support of around 30 MLAs and some independent legislators as well.

Furthermore, Pilot confirmed his non attendance at the meeting called by Congress leaders at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's house in Jaipur on Monday.

The message was sent by Pilot on his WhatsApp group.

It is being speculated that Pilot alongwith his loyal MLAs, may join BJP.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has decided to send three senior leaders to Jaipur to meet with the MLAs in an effort to sort out the Rajasthan political crisis .

According to sources, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken and Avinash Pandey are being sent to Jaipur to with a message from the party high command hold a meet with the legislators to sort out the problems between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Congress leader Avinash Pandey seemed confident of reaching an amicable solution. He said, "All MLAs have trust and faith in the party and CM Ashok Gehlot."

Pandey accused BJP of trying to buy the MLAs and diverting attention of citizens from the present situation. "This conspiracy has been hatched by BJP & they have been trying this for one year. I can say that all Rajasthan Congress MLAs will work together and Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its five years of tenure," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On the otherhand, Surjewala accused the ruling party at the Centre of trying to buy Congress legislators first in Madhya Pradesh and then in Rajasthan. He further claimed that the crisis is of a state but rather the entire democracy is in danger.

कोरोना से पूरा देश त्रस्त है,

प्रतिदिन संक्रमण बढ़ कर 29,000 हो गया है,

चीन ने हमारी सरज़मीं पर क़ब्ज़ा किया है,

और

सत्ताधारी पहले मध्यप्रदेश और अब राजस्थान में विधायक खरीदने में व्यस्त है। समझना ये है हम सबको कि -

संकट किसी राज्य पर नहीं,

पूरे भारतीय लोकतंत्र पर है।#Rajasthan — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2020

Pilot arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning to meet with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi but she has not given him time for the meeting yet. However, Pilot met with another party leaders to apprise them about the situation in Rajasthan and spelt out his grievance.

Sources claimed Pilot feels that the party is planning to remove him from the state president post. Pilot is of the view that Gehlot wants to sideline him and the latter has made his displeasure known to the party high command too.

The clash between Gehlot and Pilot is also over the post of PCC Chief as Gehlot Camp wants the 'One Leader One Post' formula to be implemented in Rajasthan. Sachin Pilot is heading the PCC besides holding the Deputy Chief Minister post.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police has sent a notice to Pilot seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state.

Sources said that all 13 independent MLAs have also received SOG notice to appear for questioning.

Notably, Pilot has found support in former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who claimed that Sachin Pilot was being sidelined and persecuted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot, too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in Congress," he tweeted.

In March 2020, Scindia along with 22 supporting MLAs had left the Congress to join the BJP. He had alleged that he was being marginalised by senior party leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

His move led to the collapse of Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, following which BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan made his comeback as the Chief Minister of the state.