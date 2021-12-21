हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Golden Temple Sacrilege

Sacrilege incident at Golden Temple: British MP puts new tweet as Indian Mission expresses concern

Sacrilege incident at Golden Temple: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order had been constituted to investigate the incident. 

Zee News file pic

New Delhi: UK MP Preet Kaur Gill has issued a new tweet on the sacrilege incident at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) even as the Indian Mission in London has expressed concern over her previous tweet on the incident. In her initial tweet on the incident, she characterized it as "Hindu terrorist prevented from an act of violence at Sikh Holy Shrine of Harmandir Sahib, against Sikh". Her tweets got furious responses and have been deleted now.

The Indian high commission in a statement said, "it is constrained to unequivocally repudiate the public comment by a Member of the British Parliament regarding a crime that occurred in India even before the Indian law enforcement authority could investigate or comment or declare their finding." 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Law and Order had been constituted to investigate the sacrilege incident

The Indian mission said it is "concerned at the effect that such commentary by a foreign MP may have on inter-communal harmony and peace in the British Indian community." Remember British Indians constitute the largest ethnic group in the UK and have played a key role in British society. 

The MP later deleted the previous tweet and condemned both the sacrilege and lynching of the man who was responsible for it. She said in a tweet, "Beadbi incidents are unacceptable but the lynching of another person is also unacceptable and no one should take matters into their own hands. We need a full enquiry into these matters. @SGPCAmritsar @PMOIndia"

Preet Kaur is a Labour MP and also the first female British Sikh MP. She is also labour shadow secretary of state for international development.

