New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Bijli Yadav was on Sunday (January 12) shot dead by unidentified persons at Muhammadabad area of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. The incident took place in the wee hours today. Yadav, a former village head to Sakhwalia village, was fired at while he was going to a field.

According to reports, Yadav, 40, died on the spot. The assailants fled from the spot after committing the crime.

According to police, the reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.