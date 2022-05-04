New Delhi: In Jordan, which is one of the world’s driest countries, Sadhguru will meet and address leaders and citizens to raise further momentum for the movement On Day 44 of the 100 day Journey for Soil, Sadhguru reached the middle-east, entering the beautiful country of Jordan.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Sadhguru will be stopping in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Muscat, addressing citizens, leaders and decision-makers about the pressing need to address our degrading land.

As Sadhguru entered Jordan through Aqaba, he received a warm welcome by the Indian Ambassador to Jordan, H.E. Anwar Haleem and the Indian Embassy.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of #Eid in Jordan, @SadhguruJV arrived at Aqaba on a mission to #SaveSoil. He was warmly welcomed by Ambassador H.E. Anwar Haleem. Sadhguru is on a global Mission to create awareness about saving soil & #environment. @ishafoundation @cpsavesoil.” (sic)

Today, on the auspicious occasion of #Eid in Jordan, @SadhguruJV arrived at Aqaba on a mission to #SaveSoil. He was warmly welcomed by Ambassador H.E. Anwar Haleem. Sadhguru is on a global Mission to create awareness about saving soil & #environment.@ishafoundation @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/foofcQcmet — India in Jordan (@IndiainJordan) May 2, 2022

Jordan, one of the world's driest countries, is already grappling with the effects of large-scale soil degradation.

The UN's desertification agency, in its latest Global Land Outlook 2 report has warned that more food supply disruptions, forced migration, water scarcity and greater pressure on species survival are expected as climate change intensifies and poor land management practices continue. By 2030, it warns that 700 million people could be displaced by drought.



This truly highlights the alarming nature of the issue and the will required from citizens and governments alike to reverse this, especially in a country like Jordan. In Amman, the capital city of Jordan, Sadhguru will be meeting leaders and citizens to address this, and raise further momentum for the Save Soil movement.

While the Europe leg of the journey saw Sadhguru riding through hail, strong winds, snow, rain and sub-zero temperatures, the Middle-east, however, offered a very different terrain with its own challenges. As Sadhguru rode to the spectacular "Rose Red City” of Petra, even a sandstorm could not stop Sadhguru from ensuing on his relentless effort to Save Soil.

Sliding through the sand dunes into the stunning desert of Wadi Rum, Sadhguru was warmly welcomed with a traditional Jordanian Shemagh by the locals.

The day was rife with events, meeting with the Indian Diaspora and key influencers, while today, Sadhguru will be addressing a massive audience in Amman at the popular Landmark Hotel.

Save Soil: All You need to know about the movement

Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement.

Soil extinction is not just another ecological challenge. It is an existential threat. If we do the right things now, we can significantly turn this situation around and regenerate the soil in the next 15-25 years.–Sg #SaveSoil #ConsciousPlanet @UNCCD@FAO @WFP @UNEP @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/o0pgUMpiR5 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 10, 2022

The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.

Live TV