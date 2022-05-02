Sadhguru’s 'Save Soil Movement' ignites the 'Land of Fire', Azerbaijan

New Delhi: Save Soil echoed across the capital city of Azerbaijan, as the lovely children of Baku came together to welcome Sadhguru on Day 40 of his journey across continents to Save Soil, while over 500 ‘Earth Buddies’ performed the now-viral Save Soil jig.

As a tangible step toward soil conservation, Azerbaijan joined the growing list of countries who have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Save Soil, as a commitment to protect the soil for future generations. Sadhguru also presented the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan with the Policy Revitalization Handbook

Why do we need policies to Save Soil?

“Whether it is a worm, insect, butterfly, man, woman, or any other animal that you see, everything has come from the soil. When I say soil, it is just 15-18 inches of soil. This is where the magic is happening in soil,” he said, to a packed hall at the very famous and spectacular Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

Soil extinction is not just another ecological challenge. It is an existential threat. If we do the right things now, we can significantly turn this situation around and regenerate the soil in the next 15-25 years.–Sg #SaveSoil #ConsciousPlanet @UNCCD@FAO @WFP @UNEP @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/o0pgUMpiR5 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 10, 2022

In a conversation with TV Presenter Tural Asadov here, Sadhguru pointed out that there is no guarantee that the next generation will keep the soil healthy, he recommended “It must be in the policy. If you hold agricultural land, a minimum of 3-6% organic content has to be there. For this incentive-based policy is needed.”

The power-packed event also saw a captivating performance by a group of dancers from Project Samskriti, depicting the importance of soil in Classical Indian dance forms. Project Samskriti is an endeavor to nurture, preserve and showcase the magnificence of classical Indian arts as possibilities for transformation and inner growth, envisioned by Sadhguru.

