SC-appointed panel meets for 1st time, decides to hold discussion with farmers pro and against agri laws

New Delhi: The Supreme Court appointed Committee on Farm Laws held its first meeting on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) and decided to hold a discussion with farmers pro and against the agri laws.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the members also discussed the roadmap of activities for the Committee for two months to prepare their recommendations after discussion with farmers, farmers' bodies, farmers' unions and other stakeholders.

Dr Ashok Gulati, Former Chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices, Anil Ghanwat, President, Shetkari Sanghatana and Dr Pramod Joshi, Former Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute participated in the meeting.

Addressing the Media, Anil Ghanwat said as per the direction of the Supreme Court, the Committee will hold discussion with farmers and farmers' bodies in the country who are both pro and against the Farm Laws.

The Committee will also hold discussions with State Governments, State Marketing Boards and other stakeholders such as Farmer Producer Organizations, and Cooperatives, etc.

The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare informed that the Committee will soon send invitations to the farmers' unions and associations to discuss their views on Farm Laws. Even individual farmer can submit his/her views on the portal to be notified soon.

"The Committee is keen to understand the opinion on the subject of all concerned so that it can give suggestions which will definitely be in the interests of the farmers of India," they said.

Notably, the Committee was appointed by the Supreme Court vide Order dated January 12, 2021, to deliberate with concerned stakeholders on recently notified three Farm Laws.

Meanwhile, the next round of talks between the government and representatives of protesting farmers is scheduled to take place on January 20. The tenth round of talks will take place at 2 pm at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

Thousands of farmers have camped at the Delhi borders and have been demanding these laws to be repealed - The Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.



