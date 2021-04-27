SC asks states to file report on health infrastructure, says ‘not restraining high courts from passing any order on COVID’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the state governments to file a report on their health infrastructure latest by Thursday and said that it will ''not restrain the High Courts from passing any order on COVID-19.''

The Supreme Court passed the order while hearing the suo motu case on COVID-19 management by the Centre and the state governments in the country.

The top court asked the state governments to file replies by Thursday with regard to their health infrastructure and said that the High Courts are not restrained from passing any directions as they are hearing the cases in their respective states and they know the ground situation better.

Hearing the suo motu case on #COVID19 management, Supreme Court asks state governments to file replies by Thursday with regard to their health infrastructure. The court fixes the matter for the hearing on Friday. — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We have to step in when we feel so & we need to protect the lives of people."

Supreme Court starts hearing suo motu case of oxygen shortage & other issues related to management of #COVID19 pandemic. "We have to step in when we feel so & we need to protect the lives of people," Justice DY Chandrachud says. pic.twitter.com/9l7mt9lQx4 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

The bench asked the central government to explain the basis and rationale behind the pricing of anti-COVID vaccines and other necessary items. The court fixed the matter for hearing on Friday and said that the Supreme Court is here to complement the High Courts.

When asked by Justice S Ravindra Bhat - "What is your national plan to deal with the crisis? Is vaccination main option to deal with it," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied, "The matter is being treated at the highest executive level and the States and the Prime Minister are dealing with the issue."

The top court made these observations on a day when India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday (April 27), as per data by the health ministry.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894) coronavirus-related deaths.

The country has also recorded 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1.45 crore (1,45,56,209). The five most affected states by the total COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Reeling under the second COVID-19 wave, many state governments have announced stringent guidelines to curb the unprecedented rise of COVID-19 infections in the country.

These states include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and others.

Live TV