हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supeme Court

SC asks states to file report on health infrastructure, says ‘not restraining high courts from passing any order on COVID’

The bench asked the central government to explain the basis and rationale behind the pricing of anti-COVID vaccines and other necessary items. The court fixed the matter for hearing on Friday and said that the Supreme Court is here to complement the High Courts.

SC asks states to file report on health infrastructure, says ‘not restraining high courts from passing any order on COVID’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the state governments to file a report on their health infrastructure latest by Thursday and said that it will ''not restrain the High Courts from passing any order on COVID-19.''

The Supreme Court passed the order while hearing the suo motu case on COVID-19 management by the Centre and the state governments in the country.

The top court asked the state governments to file replies by Thursday with regard to their health infrastructure and said that the High Courts are not restrained from passing any directions as they are hearing the cases in their respective states and they know the ground situation better.

 

 

The bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We have to step in when we feel so & we need to protect the lives of people."

 

 

The bench asked the central government to explain the basis and rationale behind the pricing of anti-COVID vaccines and other necessary items. The court fixed the matter for hearing on Friday and said that the Supreme Court is here to complement the High Courts.

When asked by Justice S Ravindra Bhat - "What is your national plan to deal with the crisis? Is vaccination main option to deal with it," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied, "The matter is being treated at the highest executive level and the States and the Prime Minister are dealing with the issue."

The top court made these observations on a day when India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,76,36,307 on Tuesday (April 27), as per data by the health ministry. 

The country's total COVID-19 caseload has now increased to 1.76 crore (1,76,36,307), of which, 28.82 lakh (28,82,204) are active cases. India has also witnessed 1.97 lakh (1,97,894) coronavirus-related deaths. 

The country has also recorded 2,51,827 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 1.45 crore (1,45,56,209). The five most affected states by the total COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. 

Reeling under the second COVID-19 wave, many state governments have announced stringent guidelines to curb the unprecedented rise of COVID-19 infections in the country. 

These states include Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and others. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Supeme CourtCOVID-19 managementIndiaCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

5.34 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Maharashtra

Must Watch

PT9M21S

Zee Top 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day