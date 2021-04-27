Solidarity is at the heart of friendship between us: French President Emmanuel Macron shares message in Hindi to show support to India amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi: Joining other global leaders in extending support to India amid the COVID-19 crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (April 27, 2021) shared a message in Hindi and said that solidarity is at the heart of friendship between the two countries.

"No one is untouched by the pandemic we are going through. We know that India is going through a difficult period. France and India have always been united and we are ready to provide our support," read the rough translation by the French President's Facebook post in Hindi.

He added, "France will send medical equipment, ventilators and oxygen and 8 oxygen generators to India. Each generator can make a hospital 'aatmanirbhar' for 10 years by producing oxygen from the ambient air."

"Solidarity is at the heart of our nation. It is at the centre of friendship between our countries. We will win together," Macron wrote.

Earlier, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain had also informed that in the next few days, France will deliver to India not only immediate relief but also long-term capacities including 8 high capacity oxygen generators, each providing yearlong O2 for 250 beds - Liquid O2 for 2000 patients for 5 days - 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs," French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India reported 3,23,144 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, which took the country's total caseload to 1.76 crores. India, going through the raging second wave of coronavirus, now has over 28.82 lakh active COVID-19 cases.