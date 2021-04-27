COVID-19 patients to get Remdesivir free of cost in Uttar Pradesh, check details here

Lucknow: Amid the coronavirus explosion in the country, the Uttar Pradesh government has taken a big initiative to help citizens combat the deadly COVID-19 virus – now Remdesivir drug will be provided free of cost to patients across the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that free Remdesivir injections will be provided to COVID-19 patients admitted in government as well as private hospitals in the state.

The state government will arrange the injections for government-run hospitals, however, private hospitals will have to buy Remdesivir from the companies and the market itself.

In case, Remdesivir is not available in a private hospital and it is essential for the survival of the patient, the District Magistrate (DM) and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) will have to provide the injection for the patient, the government said.

CM Yogi Adityanath also directed that adequate vials of Remdesivir should be made available to various districts as per the demand. If required, private hospitals should also be provided Remdesivir at a fixed price.

The Centre has also increased Uttar Pradesh's quota of the Remdesivir injection to 1,61,000 vials until April 30. The state has received 1,22,000 vials of the medication so far.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also warned that the National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against people who are found to be involved in hoarding and black marketing of COVID medicines.

The new guidelines issued by the state government stated that in case there is a shortage of beds in government hospitals, the treatment of COVID-19 patients will be done at a private hospital for which the government will provide full reimbursement.

"The state government has fixed rates for COVID testing and treatment. If any complaints are registered against hospitals for charging more fees, strict action will be taken against them under the Epidemic Act," it also added.

"The COVID hospitals have been ordered to publicly announce the number of vacant beds twice during the day," it reads. "The COVID-19 infected patients, who are in home isolation, will be provided with a COVID kit which shall include medicines for seven days," the statement said.

Among other decisions, the government said that no fees will be taken for cremating people who died due to COVID-19. Further, the government will also provide masks to the poorer section of the state, free of cost, said a statement released by the government said, as per news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for one crore doses of the covid-19 vaccine. To ensure the availability of adequate doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has ordered 50 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin each from manufacturing companies. Covishield is manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech Limited.

In a statement, the UP government said that in pursuance with the Centre's order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to take the vaccine across the state in an organised manner.

The state government has already offered the vaccine free of cost to everyone over the age of 18 from May 1, it said. The immunisation drive is going on at a rapid pace in the state, it said. So far, 1,17,77,209 vaccine doses have been given in the state. This includes 97,79,846 first doses and 19,97,363 second doses, the statement said.

