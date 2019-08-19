SC gives two more weeks to CBI to probe Unnao rape survivor’s accident

The Supreme Court on Monday granted two more weeks to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the investigation into the road accident of Unnao rape survivor near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. The CBI had sought four-week time from the apex court to complete the probe, citing that the statements of the rape survivor and her lawyer were yet to be recorded.

The top court also directed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs five lakh interim compensation to the lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor for medical expenses.

The CBI told the court that the lawyer continued to be in critical condition.

The Unnao rape survivor, along with two other women and her lawyer, was travelling on July 28 when her car met with an accident near Raebareli. Her aunt died in the accident while the rape survivor suffered serious injuries.

While the probe was initially initiated by the Uttar Pradesh, it was later transferred to the CBI. The UP Police filed a case of murder against prime accused in the case, expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, and nine others.

The driver and the cleaner of the trust were arrested shortly after the incident and were later grilled by the agencies for possible clues.

Unnao rape survivor’s mother had alleged that the accident was an attempt to “eliminate” her daughter. Alleging foulplay in the accident, her family asked the Uttar Pradesh government to recommend a CBI probe.

The Unnao rape survivor was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in the national capital from Lucknow. She was placed on advanced life support system. A multidisciplinary team of doctors from critical care, orthopaedics, trauma surgery and pulmonary medicine is involved in her treatment.

The prime accused, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He was arrested by the CBI last year.