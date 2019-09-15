SC to hear pleas against Centre's move to abrogate Article 370, restrictions in J&K on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President's Rule and the restrictions imposed by the Centre in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will be also hearing the petitions, including the one filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to visit his family members.

Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, has sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Azad said that the petition filed by him on the scrapping of Article 370 is in his personal capacity and on humanitarian ground.

The Congress leader stated that he wants to enquire about the well being of his family members and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The petition is in my personal capacity, as a resident and as a Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir. I would like to know the plight of those lakhs of people. It is on a humanitarian basis, nothing to do with politics," he said.

Advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will appear on behalf of Azad in the top court on Monday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Azad had earlier claimed that the Centre`s move to abrogate Article 370 affected the region both "politically" and "economically."

He had claimed that the people are "still in the dark."Since August 5, the opposition parties have been attacking the Central government`s decision to scrap Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad, who represents Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha, had attempted to visit the region thrice since August 5 but was barred by the authorities each time and sent back to Delhi.

Recently, Azad was part of a delegation of opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi, who wanted to visit Jammu and Kashmir to review the `ground reality` last week.

However, authorities stopped the delegation from stepping out of Srinagar airport and were sent back to Delhi.

Besides Azad, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference party led by Sajjad Lone has also challenged the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the state Re-organization Bill.

Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha have also filed a separate plea against the alleged illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of special status.

A plea of Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK founder Vaiko is also listed for hearing, in which he has sought a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under detention following the abrogation of Article 370, before the court.