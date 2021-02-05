Schools for Classes 6 to 11 in Uttarakhand to start from this date, check govt guidelines

Dehradun: Schools in Uttarakhand are likely to open for classes 6 to 11 from February 8, 2021. The government has issued guidelines for the same.

As the schools reopen, classes will be sanitized and after every shift. Before being allowed inside the school there are arrangements for thermal scanning, mandatory wearing of masks, maintain social distancing and first aid have been ensured.

After ten months, it is considered a challenge for the school management to start classes again.

At the same time, the students are enthusiastic about the resumption of classes, parents, too, are happy with the commencement of classes but everyine need to be on alert.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Department too is seeking permission from the state government to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 from February 15 and for classes 1 to 5 from March 1.

The proposal has been sent to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow all schools in state to reopen, a final decision from him awaited, as per sources.

Earlier on February 2, the Chief Minister’s Office in a tweet in Hindi wrote, which roughly translates to: “According to the guidelines of the Government of India, the schools should be considered for starting classes from class 06 to class 12 in the next 10 days. These classes should be started only after a thorough assessment of the situation.”

Live TV