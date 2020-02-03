Sedition accused Sharjeel Imam called for massive 'disturbance' in Delhi to grab international media attention

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist and JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who has been arrested from Bihar by Delhi Police over sedition charges, allegedly called for a large scale disturbance in Delhi during anti-CAA protests to grab the attention of international media.

Earlier, it was said by Delhi Police that they Sharjeel had made some pamphlets with incorrect information on CAA and NRC in order to instigate the people and cause disturbances in several parts of Delhi.

The police has also recovered a copy of the pamphlet from Sharjeel's laptop. According to police, Sharjeel wrote in the pamphlet that several Muslim youths are ready to cause disturbance in Delhi in order to grab the attention of international media.

"This law [CAA] is unconstitutional and intends to disfranchise Muslims and put them in detention camps. It has already started in Assam and will follow elsewhere... Kashmir, Babri and now CAA, there are more than enough grounds for a strong reaction from Muslims across India," the pamphlet read. It asked people to gather at Jamia Milia Islamia at 3pm.

The police also claimed that Sharjeel got the pamphlet printed and distributed at mosques in Okhla region on December 14 and violence erupted near Jamia during anti-CAA protests on December 15. It is likely that Delhi Police would arrest Sharjeel in connection with Jamia violence too.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also issued notices to some people whose names were found in some WhatsApp group created by Sharjeel. The police has asked around 15 people, some of them students of Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University, for questioning.

The court on Monday (February 3) extended police custody of Sharjeel for three more days.