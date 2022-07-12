NewsIndia
'Serious lapse': MLA who died 4 years ago invited to PM Modi's function in Patna

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi's function in Patna, an invitation was sent to a deceased MLA as reported by PTI. Here's what happened.

Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 07:17 PM IST
  • A deceased MLA was invited to PM Modi's event in Patna on July 12
  • The invitee, Abdul Hai Payami, had represented Laukaha assembly segment in the 1980s
  • The list of invitees had been approved by the Special Protection Group

Madhubani: Congress workers in this north Bihar district were bewildered when an invitation, to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's function in the state capital, arrived in the name of a deceased leader. The invitee, Abdul Hai Payami, had represented Laukaha assembly segment in the 1980s and he breathed his last four years ago.

"We were taken aback when the invitation card arrived in the name of Payami sahib. Vidhan Sabha authorities must be aware that he is no more," said Sheetalambar Jha, district president of the Congress.

Vidhan Sabha secretariat said that "all sitting and former MLAs and MLCs" have been invited to the function being held as part of the centenary of assembly premises.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, they however conceded that inclusion of a deceased person in the list of invitees, which had been approved by the Special Protection Group, was a "serious lapse".

