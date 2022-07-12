Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the 657-acre, Rs 401 crore Deoghar airport. He also flagged off the IndiGo flight from Deoghar to Kolkata to take off from the new airport. The airport's runway, which is 2,500 metres long, can accommodate the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 aircraft.

Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport and other development projects in Deoghar, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/t6TSQW8Qe6 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

With inputs from PTI