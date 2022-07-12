NewsAviation
PRIME MINISTER

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport, to have flights to Patna, Kolkata, Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Deoghar Airport back in 2018 and inaugurated the 657-acre airport today, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 02:30 PM IST
  • PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport in 2018
  • Deoghar Airport has been built with Rs 401 crore investment
  • The airport has been built of 657 acre of land

Trending Photos

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport, to have flights to Patna, Kolkata, Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the 657-acre, Rs 401 crore Deoghar airport. He also flagged off the IndiGo flight from Deoghar to Kolkata to take off from the new airport. The airport's runway, which is 2,500 metres long, can accommodate the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 aircraft.

Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport on May 25, 2018. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna and Delhi in the days to come.

With inputs from PTI

Prime MinisterNarendra ModiPM ModiDeoghar airportAviationAviation MinisterScindiaJharkhand

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir