Setback for RJD as Chandrika Rai, Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, 2 other MLAs join JDU

Patna: In a major development ahead of the Assembly poll in Bihar, three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Patna on Thursday (August 21, 2020).

The three MLAs Chandrika Rai, Faraz Fatmi and Jaivardhan Yadav joined the Nitish Kumar-led JDU yesterday in the presence of senior party leaders and ministers Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Sravan Kumar..

MLA from Parsa (Saran) seat, Chandrika Rai is the father-in-law of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's son Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya. Rai had been associated with the party for a long time.

While Faraz Fatmi sitting MLA from Keoti (Darbhanga) is the son of former union Mohammad Ali Ashraf Fatmi, who was the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development from 2004 to 2009.

Jaivardhan Yadav sititng MLA from Paliganj (Patna) is the grandson of grandson of former Congress MP and ex-Union minister Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav.

The Assembly Election in Bihar is scheduled to take place in October-November this year.