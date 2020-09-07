हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghaziabad

Seven SHOs transferred in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Khoda SHO Sandip Kumar will be taking the charge of Kotwali, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

Seven SHOs transferred in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Seven station house officers (SHOs) have been transferred in Ghaziabad city, according to an official order. The transfer order came late Sunday night.

Inspector GT Road Kotwali of the city, Vishnu Kaushik, has been posted to Sahibabad. He has replaced Anil Kumar Shahi, who has been transferred to the Crime Branch, the order said.

Khoda SHO Sandip Kumar will be taking the charge of Kotwali, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

According to the order, Additional Inspector of Crime Branch Raghvendra Singh has been shifted to Masuri town. He replaced Umesh Panwar, who has been posted to the Crime Branch. Mohammad Aslam is the new SHO of Khoda. He has been sent from Kavi Nagar.

Additional Inspector of Crime Branch Nagendra Chaubey has taken the charge as SHO Kavi Nagar police station, the SSP said.

Tags:
GhaziabadUttar PradeshcrimeArrest
Next
Story

Very few countries have such capability today, says PM Modi on successful flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle
  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M16S

Zee Super 30: Watch top 30 news stories of the day