Seven SHOs transferred in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Seven station house officers (SHOs) have been transferred in Ghaziabad city, according to an official order. The transfer order came late Sunday night.

Inspector GT Road Kotwali of the city, Vishnu Kaushik, has been posted to Sahibabad. He has replaced Anil Kumar Shahi, who has been transferred to the Crime Branch, the order said.

Khoda SHO Sandip Kumar will be taking the charge of Kotwali, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

According to the order, Additional Inspector of Crime Branch Raghvendra Singh has been shifted to Masuri town. He replaced Umesh Panwar, who has been posted to the Crime Branch. Mohammad Aslam is the new SHO of Khoda. He has been sent from Kavi Nagar.

Additional Inspector of Crime Branch Nagendra Chaubey has taken the charge as SHO Kavi Nagar police station, the SSP said.