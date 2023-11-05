Sever Air Pollution Forces Delhi Into GRAP IV; Entry Of Trucks Banned, Work From Home May Return

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) throughout Delhi-NCR. The decision comes as the air quality in the national capital continues to deteriorate and reels under severe category for the third consecutive day. The measure aims at curbing the air pollution in Delhi-NCR by prohibiting truck entry and encouraging work from home.

The GRAP, a series of strategies devised by the Centre's CAQM to combat air pollution, includes various levels of alert. Stage IV represents the most critical level. The comprehensive 8-point action plan specified under Stage IV of GRAP is now in effect across the entire NCR as of Sunday. Under it, entry of trucks into Delhi is banned. However, those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks will be allowed.

There will also be a ban on the plying of Delhi-registered, diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.

The state government may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes 6 to 9, 11 and conducting lessons in an online mode. Delhi, NCR state governments can also ask public, municipal and private offices to work on 50 per cent strength and the rest to work from home.

The state governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/educational institutions, closure of non-emergency and commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.