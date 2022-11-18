topStoriesenglish
Several North-East states to hold G-20 meeting: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Addressing the inauguration of the 10th International Tourism Mart for the North East Region in Aizwal, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said India's G 20 presidency provides the country the best opportunity to showcase its tourism potential.

New Delhi: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday (November 17) announced that several North-East states will host over 200 G20 meetings from December 2022 to November 2023. Addressing the inaugural session of the 10th ITM (International Tourism Mart) for the North East Region in Aizwal, Reddy said the G-20 offers the best opportunity for India to showcase its culture, history and tourism potential and to position itself as a major tourist destination in the world and the several cities across North-East states including Aizwal will hold the meeting during India's presidency of G20.

Underlining the importance of India's G20 presidency, the Union minister said that the country can definitely stride ahead of  China, Mexico, India, South Africa and Indonesia "to build the rightful place of India's tourism industry in the global arena."

Reddy also announced that India will also hold an investors’ conclave in 2023 to promote global investments and MICE tourism into the tourism sector. 

G Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga jointly laid the foundation stone of the Aizawl Convention Center at Chite,  PRASHAD Project in Mizoram and two Bamboo Link Roads during the inauguration of the ITM 2022 at Aizawl. The Union Minister also launched the Mizoram Tourism Coffee Table Book on this occasion.

