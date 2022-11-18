'We need to BREAK terror support networks, HIT their finances': PM Narendra Modi at global meet on counter-terror financing

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that over the decades terrorism in different forms tried to hurt India but the country fought terrorism bravely while delivering the inaugural address at the third ‘No Money for Terror’ (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in the national capital. "It is significant that this conference is happening in India. Our country faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious note of it. Over the decades, terrorism in different forms tried to hurt India but we've fought terrorism bravely," the PM said in his opening remarks at the ‘No Money for Terror’ Conference here.

The PM called for uprooting terrorism, saying ''it needs a larger, proactive, systemic response. If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances."

PM Narendra Modi said, ''All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action" while speaking at the ministerial meeting on counter-terrorism financing. The PM went on to say that "It is well known that terrorist outfits get money through several sources - one is state support. Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological & financial support to them..."

The PM further said that ''anyone who supports radicalisation should have no place in any country'' as he called for jointly addressing ''the problem of radicalisation and extremism.'' The Prime Minister also underlined the need to strike at the "root of terror financing".

"Nobody likes an area that is constantly under threat. And due to this, the livelihood of people is taken away. It is all the more important that we strike at the root of terror financing," PM Modi said. He said that there is no place for an "ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat" calling terrorism an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization.

"In today`s world, ideally, there should be no need for anyone to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism, However, there are still certain mistaken notions about terrorism in some circles. The intensity of the reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where it happened. All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Further, sometimes, there are indirect arguments made in support of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no place for an ambiguous approach while dealing with a global threat. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization," PM Modi said in his speech.

The PM earlier inaugurated the conference in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, conveying India`s determination in its fight against terrorism and its support systems for achieving success against it.

The meeting is being held at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. Over 70 countries are participating in the two-day event. Around 450 delegates from across the world, including ministers, Heads of Multilateral organisations and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Heads of Delegations are attending the meeting.

In a statement, the Prime Minister`s office (PMO) earlier said the conference will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as steps required to address emerging challenges.

The conference will build on the gains and learnings of the previous two conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019. It will also work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate.

During the Conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will focus on `Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing`, `Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism`, `Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing` and `International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing.'

On Thursday, India said that confirmation from China is still awaited while Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in the international event. However, a total of 78 countries and multilateral organisations, including Ministers from 20 countries, have confirmed their presence at the two-day conference being organised on November 18 and November 19 here in the national capital.

"A total of 78 countries and multilateral organisations are participating in the third edition of the `No Money For Terror` Conference beginning from tomorrow (November 18)," said Dinkar Gupta, Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA), India`s anti-terror agency which works under the Ministry of Home Affairs, while speaking in a press briefing.

Asked about the presence of Pakistan and Afghanistan in the conference, the NIA Director General said, "Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in this conference". On a query over the presence of China in the international event on terror financing, Secretary West (MEA) Sanjay Verma said "the participation of China is not yet confirmed".