Several Pakistani bunkers destroyed in counter firing by Indian Army at J&K's Akhnoor

The Indian Army has claimed that it gave a befitting reply to the Pakistan Army who had resorted to tremendous firing between 12 noon to 2 pm on Saturday (February 29, 2020) at Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector at Jammu and Kashmir.

It has also claimed that several bunkers on the Pakistan side have been destroyed in the counter firing by India.

The army reports news of injuries to at least three Pakistani soldiers posted at Deva sector in Pakistan.

On Friday, many launch pads at PoK's Tarkundi was destroyed by the Indian Army. Mohammad Saeed a soldier of the 792 Mujahid battalion was reportedly killed in the firing.