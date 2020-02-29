हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Army

Several Pakistani bunkers destroyed in counter firing by Indian Army at J&K's Akhnoor

The army reports news of injuries to at least three Pakistani soldiers posted at Deva sector in Pakistan.

Several Pakistani bunkers destroyed in counter firing by Indian Army at J&amp;K&#039;s Akhnoor
File photo

The Indian Army has claimed that it gave a befitting reply to the Pakistan Army who had resorted to tremendous firing between 12 noon to 2 pm on Saturday (February 29, 2020) at Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector at Jammu and Kashmir.

It has also claimed that several bunkers on the Pakistan side have been destroyed in the counter firing by India.

The army reports news of injuries to at least three Pakistani soldiers posted at Deva sector in Pakistan.

On Friday, many launch pads at PoK's Tarkundi was destroyed by the Indian Army. Mohammad Saeed a soldier of the 792 Mujahid battalion was reportedly killed in the firing.

Tags:
Indian ArmyPoKPakistan Army
Next
Story

Fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Chennai, 26 fire tenders reach spot

Must Watch

PT15M36S

Did mob in Delhi attempt to kill the police by surrounding them? Know in words of ACP Anuj Kumar | Zee Exclusive