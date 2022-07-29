NewsIndia
‘Maharashtra facing floods but…’: Sharad Pawar flays Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis govt over cabinet expansion

Queried on the longevity of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Sharad Pawar claimed he was not an astrologer to predict such things. 

Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 06:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Sharad Pawar attacked the Maharashtra government over "no signs" of a cabinet expansion.
  • Pawar said his party is ready for polls whenever they are held.

Nashik: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Friday hit out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation in Maharashtra claiming there was no sign of a cabinet expansion even as the state faces a "flood situation". Chief Minister Shinde must observe and learn from the visits of opposition leaders to various affected areas so that people get relief, he added.

"It is about a month now (the Shinde government was sworn in on June 30) but there is no sign of ministers. There is a flood situation in the state and farmers are in trouble. A team of ministers is necessary to work in such a situation," he told reporters.

"However, the chief minister-deputy chief minister are confident that they will run the government on their own, and, hence, there is no sign of a cabinet expansion," he added.

Talking about tours of opposition leaders to affected areas, Pawar said the CM must observe and learn from them as these are not visits for "felicitations" but to understand the woes of the people. "You can see the contradiction. The chief minister must learn something from this," he asserted.

Queried on the longevity of the new government, Pawar claimed he was not an astrologer to predict such things but added that his party was ready for polls whenever they take place.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Zee News staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

