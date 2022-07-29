New Delhi: In Maharashtra, the effects of Sena versus Sena political crisis can be witnessed at district level now, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announcing that he will be visiting the same districts, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad, where Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray's Shiv Samvad Yatra visited last week. Maharashtra CM Shinde will leave for a three-day tour from Friday (July 29, 2022).

The chief minister is scheduled to address meetings in constituencies of rebel Sena MLAs where Aaditya Thackeray visited.

The two warring factions are trying to drum up support among people in an apparent bid to buttress their claim over the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. Aaditya Thackeray started Shiv Samvad Yatra following the rebellion in Shiv Sena. The first phase of Shiv Samvad Yatra started from Bhiwandi and ended at Shirdi and included Nashik, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar districts. Thackeray’s next tour to Sawantwadi and Kolhapur will begin on August 1.

Now, CM Eknath Shinde has announced an official tour to the same district, in what can only be presumed as an reply to Aaditya Thackeray's criticism during Shiv Samvad Yatra.

During his three-day tour, which will begin from today, Shinde will review and inaugurate various projects at Malegaon in Nashik district, following which he will also hold a press conference. Shinde is also going to hold a meeting at Malegaon, which is the constituency of Shinde camp MLA Dadaji Bhuse, in the afternoon. Maharashtra CM will also visit the office of MLA Suhas Kande.