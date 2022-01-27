Sharp drop in Delhi's Covid-19 cases, capital records 4,291 fresh infections in 24 hrs

New Delhi: In what comes as a piece of good news for the capital, Delhi on Thursday (January 27) recorded 4,291 fresh Covid cases, and the positivity rate stands at 9.56%. Yesterday, the positivity rate was around 10.5%. A daily drop of 42% Covid cases has also been recorded. On Wednesday, Delhi had reported 7,498 new Covid-19 cases.

The capital also recorded 34 deaths today and the total active cases stand at 33,175. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) lifted the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops in the city, in view of diminishing Covid cases. However, the night curfew will remain in place in the national capital.

Bars and restaurants can now operate with 50% seating capacity. Cinema halls, theatres can also reopen with 50% capacity. The changes will come into effect only after DDMA releases its order. DDMA also directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols like wearing of masks and following social distancing in the capital city.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the Covid-19 surge. Last Friday, the Delhi government had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in the city as the Covid-19 situation improved but Lieutenant Governor Baijal suggested maintaining the status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further. The LG office, however, had approved the government’s proposal to allow private offices to function with 50% staff strength.

Meanwhile, cautioning states and UTs against being lax when it comes to following Covid protocols, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Home Secretary wrote to all states and UTs today, urging them to remain vigilant. The government said that while early indications of Covid infections plateauing have been reported in some places, the trend needs to be observed. It also noted that 400 districts have logged weekly Covid positivity of over 10%.

