BREAKING: No more weekend curfew in Delhi, DDMA eases Covid-19 curbs

New Delhi: Amid a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday (January 27, 2022) lifted the weekend curfew and odd-even rule for shops in the city. However, the night curfew will remain in place in the national capital.

The bars and restaurants can now operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity. Cinema hall, theaters can also reopen with 50 percent capacity. The changes will come into effect only after DDMA releases its order.

Delhi | Weekend curfew,odd-even for shops to go. Night curfew to continue.Schools' opening to be taken up in next DDMA meet.Weddings to be held with max 200 people or 50% capacity. 50% capacity for bars, restaurants&cinema halls. Govt offices to operate with 50% capacity: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

DDMA also directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols like wearing of mask and following social distancing in the capital city.

Delhi’s apex Covid-19 management body meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at 12:30 pm today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present in the meeting.

Check new guidelines here:

- No more weekend curfew in the national capital.

- The night curfew will remain in place in the capital city.

- DDMA lifts the odd-even rule for shops.

- The bars and restaurants can now operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity.

- Cinema hall, theaters can also reopen with 50 percent capacity.

- The DDMA has capped the number of people who can attend wedding festivals in the national capital to 200.

- Government offices to operate with 50 percent capacity.

Additionally, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today asserted that the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is in control and said that Delhi will report less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases today while the positivity rate will also come down below the existing 10 per cent.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the Covid-19 surge.

Last Friday, the Delhi government had proposed lifting the weekend curfew and ending the odd-even scheme for opening shops in the city as the Covid-19 situation improved but Lieutenant Governor Baijal suggested maintaining the status quo on the restrictions till the situation improved further.

The LG office, however, had approved the government’s proposal to allow private offices to function with 50 percent staff strength.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday. As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59 per cent. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 11,164 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,46,972. As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The covid death rate stands at 1.42 per cent. There are currently 38,315 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

