Shashi Tharoor pulls out of event in UK, says 'It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine'

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that he has pulled out of a book launch function after the UK government changed rules for Indian travellers.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP in a tweet said, "Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!"

Tharoor shared a link that said, "UK government confirmed tonight that if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia, you are considered 'unvaccinated' and must follow 'unvaccinated' rules 10-day home quarantine & tests."



Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion &out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing! https://t.co/YEVy3Ez5dj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2021

Tharoor's office in Delhi said that he is in Kerala and did not share his itinerary.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh termed the UK travel policy bizarre. In a tweet he said, "Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute, Pune has supplied to that country too! This smacks of racism."

