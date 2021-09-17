Telangana Congress chief apologises to Shashi Tharoor for calling him ‘donkey’, here's what happened

New Delhi: After stirring controversy by calling MP Shashi Tharoor a “donkey”, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday (September 16) withdrew his remark and apologised.

Tharoor said he accepted Reddy’s "expression of regret" and was willing to put “this unfortunate incident” behind.

Taking to Twitter, Reddy wrote, "I spoke to shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party.”

Accepting his apology, senior Congress leader Tharoor tweeted, "I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telengana & across the country.”

I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telengana & across the country. https://t.co/pwIRmxpipn — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 16, 2021

The controversy started after Reddy was heard calling Tharoor a 'donkey' in a leaked audio clip, ANI reported. Reddy was reportedly miffed at Tharoor for praising state IT Minister KT Rama Rao and said their “fluency in English did not mean either of them was a knowledgeable person”.

In another tweet, Reddy said that Tharoor will join him in wanting to win the support of the public to form a government in Telangana. To this, Tharoor responded, "Absolutely. Onward & upward!"

After Telangana Congress chief’s comments had gone viral, several Congress leaders called out Reddy for targeting his colleague. Asking Reddy to take back his statement, senior Congress leader Manish Tiwari had said, “It would have been better if you (Reddy) would have spoken to him if you had some misgivings about a purported statement of his. Grace & Propriety demands you withdraw your words.”

(With agency inputs)

