'She walked for half-a-km and left': Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sonia Gandhi joining 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has downplayed Sonia Gandhi’s participation in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying it won’t have much impact in his state. "She has walked for half-a-km and gone", Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said while speaking to reporters.

CM Bommai added that the yatra, which is currently passing through the poll-bound Karnataka, will have no impact on the State. "Naturally all party leaders will work for their own party, she (Sonia Gandhi) has walked for half-a-kilometre and gone, it's okay", Bommai told reporters here when asked about the "impact" of the yatra.

"As far as we are concerned, we have nothing to do with it and it doesn't make any impact," he said. The CM rejected claims that the ruling BJP was planning rallies and state-wide tours of its leaders to counter the Congress' yatra, stating that they were planned much earlier.

"As I had said earlier there will be six rallies, this will be part of that...We had planned it earlier, but as there was an Assembly session, we had decided to do it after Dasara," he added.

Sonia Gandhi today joined the yatra in Pandavapura in Mandya district, participating in a public event of the party after a long gap.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi walked with @RahulGandhi & padayatris between Jakkanahalli & Karadya in Mandya district. Her programme was for only 30 mins. She stayed with #BharatJodoYatra for 2 hrs, energised by support of people of Karnataka & in turn strengthening our resolve pic.twitter.com/9VlvDPu8F3 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 6, 2022

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked beside her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders. Taking to Twitter, Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi walked with @RahulGandhi & padayatris between Jakkanahalli & Karadya in Mandya district. Her programme was for only 30 mins. She stayed with #BharatJodoYatra for 2 hrs, energised by support of people of Karnataka & in turn strengthening our resolve."



Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the yatra, said that Sonia Gandhi has always worked for strengthening democracy. "She walked to protect these principles. I am proud to walk with her." Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the nation will be strengthened.



In between, pictures of Rahul Gandhi tying shoe laces of Sonia emerged to which political analyst Sudheendra Kulkarni said, "Indian culture in action. This is why millions of Indians, who are not Congress supporters today, will start admiring #RahulGandhi after #BharatJodoYatra."



Congress General Secretary Organisations KC Venugopal tweeted, "Giving a huge fillip to #BharatJodoYatra, Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi joined the epic journey today. Her arrival sent ripples of excitement among the crowd. Her presence alone is going to invigorate the common man and fortify the resolve of @RahulGandhi and the Yatris."



The Congress interim president joined the Rahul Gandhi-led march in the Mandya district of Karnataka which is being seen as a morale booster for the workers and will improve the party`s prospects in the state. Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mandya district after the break of two days in view of the Vijayadashami and Dussehra festivals.



Sonia Gandhi had arrived in Mysuru on Monday and put up in a resort near the backwaters of Kabini.

(With Agency Inputs)