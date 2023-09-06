Shillong Teer Result Today 06.09.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a one-of-a-kind game in Meghalaya. Based on the quantity of arrows fired, the identities of the winners have been disclosed. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds can be found on the official website sarkariexam.com by those who have purchased tickets for the Shillong Teer game in September 6.

Every day at 4 and 5 p.m., the first and second-round winners of the Shillong Teer lottery game are announced. Shillong Teer is performed Monday through Saturday during the week.

Shillong Teer Result: Here's how to participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased. Sales start at 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has about 5,000 ticket counters distributed across 11 districts.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to check

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery may be seen at sarkariexam.com. If you cannot wait for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

The player must correctly predict the final two digits of the total number of arrows fired on a particular day and hit the target. The person who correctly picks the winning number is the lottery winner. 50 archers shoot 20 arrows in the second round and 30 arrows in the first each day.