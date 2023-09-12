Shillong Teer Result Today 12.09.2023 First And Second Round Lottery Result

Shillong Teer Result 2023: The Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique game played in Meghalaya where the number of arrows shot determines the winner. Meghalayateer.com has the winning numbers for the first and second rounds of the competition on September 12. The proper estimation of the number of arrows fired in a day determines the Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners. Two rounds make up this lottery game. Tickets for both rounds are on sale at Teer Betting Centres between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

At 4 and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, with Sundays set aside for church visits. The Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act regulates and makes the game lawful, in contrast to other lotteries in India.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to check

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery may be seen at https://www.meghalayateer.com/. If you cannot wait for the results, you can view the lucky numbers for the first and second rounds on the official website between 4 and 5 p.m.

Shillong Teer Result 2023: List of other competitions

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

Shillong Teer Result 2023: Here's how to participate

Shillong Teer is a lottery game in which tickets ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 100 can be purchased. Sales start at 10 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Players must guess the number of arrows shot by 50 archers in the first and second rounds at Shillong's Polo Ground in two minutes, with a maximum of 30 and 20 arrows respectively. Meghalaya has about 5,000 ticket counters distributed across 11 districts.

In a single day, the player must guess the last two digits of the total number of arrows shot and hit the target. The winner of the lottery is the individual who correctly predicts the number. Every day, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows in the first round and just 20 arrows in the second.