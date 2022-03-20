Shiv Sena is ‘Hindutvavadi’ party: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray rejects AIMIM alliance offer

New Delhi: A day after Sanjay Raut rejected reports of a possible alliance with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the upcoming civic polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (March 20) said that Shiv Sena is a "Hindutvavadi" party and termed Asaduddin Owaisi’s party the "B" team of BJP.

Calling AIMIM's offer for an alliance a "conspiracy" by the BJP, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) CM said this is being done to “defame” Shiv Sena, as per PTI.

Addressing Shiv Sena MPs and other functionaries via video call, Thackeray said, "The Shiv Sena will never ally with the AIMIM, which is the 'B' team of the BJP. The BJP is using Hindutva only for political gains.”

The Maharashtra CM claimed BJP has ordered AIMIM to offer an alliance, raising questions on Shiv Sena's Hindutva.

"Who has sought an alliance with the AIMIM? This is a game plan and conspiracy of the BJP. The AIMIM and the BJP have a tacit understanding. The BJP has ordered the AIMIM to defame the Shiv Sena, to raise questions on Shiv Sena's Hindutva. Accordingly, the AIMIM leaders are making the offer of alliance,” he alleged.

Thackeray's statement comes after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Saturday said that his party can ally with the Shiv Sena-led MVA to stop the BJP from coming to power, leading to an irked response from Sena.

Meanwhile, Thackeray asked party workers to fight the BJP's aim to rule the entire country from the panchayat-level to the Parliament.

Underling the difference between Sena and BJP, the Maharashtra CM said that his party has not severed ties with Hindutva. "We play politics for Hindutva. They are using Hindutva only for politics. This is the main difference between them and us," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

