SHOCKING charges against Navjot Singh Sidhu! Sister claims he's 'cruel', abandoned 'our old mother'

Chandigarh: Days ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, fresh controversy seems to be plaguing the Congress, and more specifically Navjot Singh Sidhu. NRI Suman Toor, who says she is Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister, described her brother, Sidhu as a 'cruel person' and alleged that he had deserted their old mother after their father's death.

Toor, who is based in the United States, alleged, "Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989." According to her, Navjot Singh Sidhu ended "everything for the sake of money".

She also said that in a news article earlier Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated, when he was two years old. Meanwhile, a response from Navjot Singh Sidhu on the allegations is still awaited.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister from the US, Suman Toor alleges that he abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986 & she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989. (Source: Suman Toor) pic.twitter.com/SveEP9YrsD — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Meanwhile, yesterday (January 27), addressing the issue of Punjab chief ministerial face in the upcoming state Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi said that a candidate for the top post will be announced after consulting Congress workers.

Gandhi also said that incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu have assured him to work together despite which of them will lead the government if Congress is elected.

“Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever will lead (CM face) Punjab the other person will support him. Party workers will decide (name of CM face),” Gandhi added. The demand for declaring CM face will be met as soon as possible, the Congress MP stated. Channi also claimed there is no feud between him and Sidhu over the CM post in the upcoming election.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)

