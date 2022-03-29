Shocking! Disabled man on scooty assaulted by couple in UP’s Greater Noida, video goes viral

New Delhi: The video of the incident of a handicapped man being beaten brutally by a man and a woman in the Zewar area of Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida went viral on social media. Police have arrested the accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

As per the media reports, the incident took place on March 27, when the assailants Jugendra and his wife assaulted the disabled man Gajendra who happens to be their own relative.

It was learned that the accused Jugendra had given his school to Gajendra to run but the But he failed as the pandemic hit the country. This led to a quarrel between the two which led to this incident. Jugendra also broke down Gajendra's scooter while beating him mercilessly.

The video was also shared by Youth Congress president Srinivasa BV on the microblogging site Twitter.

नफरत के इस दौर में हम किस मुकाम पर आकर खड़े हो गए है, इस पर पुनः चिंतन की जरूरत है..

Additional DCP Vishal Pandey said that the victim had lodged a complaint with the police. Both the accused husband and wife have since been arrested and produced in court.

