Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi's Saket court extends judicial custody of Aftab Amin Poonawalla for another four days

Delhi Murder Case: While hearing the Shraddha Walker murder case, Delhi's Saket Court has extended the judicial custody of accused Aftab Amin Poonawalla. Saket Court has extended Aftab's judicial custody for four more days. Along with this, the court ordered the police that during the next hearing on January 10, he should be presented physically in court. In the meantime, Aftab's lawyer has filed a petition in court demanding the release of his debit and credit cards. Poonawalla has filed an application with a court in Delhi’s Saket.

Earlier, the report of DNA in the Shraddha murder case was handed over to Delhi Police. In the report, the hair and bone samples found in the forest (Shraddha Walker) have been confirmed to be a match. This information was given by Special CP Law and Order Sagar Preet Hooda. Hooda said, "In the Shraddha murder case, the mitochondrial DNA report confirmed a hair and bone sample match with Shraddha Walker. Delhi Police have received the report from the Center for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics."

Shraddha murder case | Delhi's Saket Court extends the judicial custody of accused Aftab Poonawala for 4 days. The court directs to produce him physically on January 10.



Role of Hyderabad lab

In this case, the hair and bones found in the forest were sent to a Hyderabad lab for DNA mitochondrial testing. Investigation has confirmed that the hair and bones found by the police during the investigation in the forest belong to Shraddha Walker.

Shraddha was murdered on 18 May

The Shraddha murder case is considered to be the biggest murder case in Delhi till date. Believing in her love, Shraddha left her family and went with Aftab and lived with him, but Aftab became the reason for her death. During interrogation, Aftab told the police that the fight between the two had reached such an extent that he had made a plan to kill Shraddha. He had made a plan on 11th May but that day's plan failed, but Shraddha was murdered on 18th May. After the murder, Aftab cut Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and kept it in the fridge. After that, he used to throw those body parts every day in the forests of Mehrauli.