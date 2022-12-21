Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Law against 'LOVE JIHAD' soon, Devendra Fadnavis makes BIG announcement

Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the Assembly on Tuesday that the Shraddha Walker murder case will be investigated by a Special Police Team (SIT). He also explained that the government intends to enact a strict law against 'love jihad' to prevent physical and mental harassment of young women in inter-faith marriages.

Fadnavis also informed us that he will request the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take up the case in a fast-track court so that the accused in Shraddha Walker's murder case gets strict punishment at the earliest. Kanade Lahu Natha, Abu Azmi, Atul Bhatkhalkar etc. had presented an attention-grabbing suggestion in the case of Walker's murder. The incident of Shraddha Walker is an incident that blackens humanity. More than 40 marches were held in the state after the Walker murder case. More than 15 different big organizations participated in it. Delhi Police is investigating the matter.

Walker had complained to the police station about being beaten up by her lover, Aftab Poonawala. So why was the matter not registered and investigated? Ashish Shelar demanded an inquiry into the matter. Shraddha had lodged a complaint with the police about the trouble she was facing. A month later, the complaint was withdrawn. A special team will investigate whether there was any pressure in this matter. Fadnavis also said that a progress report on this will be presented in the budget session of the Legislature.

No one is against interfaith marriage. However, cases of such marriages taking place in some districts have come to light as part of a deliberate conspiracy. Some states have made laws in this regard. Fadnavis said that the government intends to study these laws and make more effective laws. Proceedings are underway to implement the Act to prevent harassment and abuse of women in the state. He said, "We have made that law by superseding the central law. The views of various departments have to be taken into consideration." Fadnavis also informed us that the state government is following up in this regard.