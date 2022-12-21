'Not even an INCH...': Bold step of Basavaraj Bommai on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, resolution to be passed in Assembly

Both the Houses of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly would pass a resolution on the border dispute with Maharashtra. The Legislature reiterated the state's stand that the issue was settled, and that not even an inch of land would be given to the neighboring state. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday reiterated the stand that he himself suggested passing a unanimous resolution in both houses of the state legislature during a debate on the border dispute in the Assembly.

Karnataka CM Bommai said, "If everyone agrees, we will pass a resolution reiterating the state's stand in both houses of the legislature. We have already passed many such resolutions so we will repeat them. Members of all political parties, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, agreed to the proposal." Initiating the debate, Siddaramaiah said that there was no question of any dispute, and the boundary issue had already been settled by the Mahajan Commission report.

On the other hand, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the bill regarding the implementation of the 'Uniform Civil Code' (UCC) in the state will not be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature here. Asked whether the bill on the Uniform Civil Code would be introduced during this session, Bommai told reporters, "There is no possibility of it being introduced during this session." The Chief Minister had recently said that serious discussions are going on to implement UCC in Karnataka. He also said that he is gathering information about the developments in this regard in various states and what the constitution says about UCC and any decision regarding its implementation in the state will be taken only after seeing them.