Shraddha murder case: Law books, novels and chess - how 'remorseless' Aaftab Poonawala spends time in jail

Shraddha Walker Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of the gruesome murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and currently lodged in Tihar Jail, spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates, jail authorities said. In a new revelation about Shraddha Walkar's murder accused Aaftab, Tihar jail sources say that he is fond of chess and plays solo. Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates. Both these thieves are fond of playing chess and there is a chess set in his cell, who frequently plays a game of chess in the cell. According to sources, Aftab does not talk to anyone. But when these two thieves play chess, he stares at the chess board and often keenly observes the games as if to asses their moves. Whenever he gets a chance, he starts playing chess alone. Aaftab strategises and plays both sides himself, say sources.

Senior officers of Delhi Police had also said that Aaftab seemed to be playing mind games with them during the remand period. From the beginning of the probe, it is said that Aaftab was continuously confusing the police with his stories and the investigation went astray. According to jail sources, Aftab appears to be calm in jail. Most of the time, he is said to be sleeping when he is in his cell. The accused does not give away any signs of fear or remorse.

Delhi’s Saket court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case by a further 14 days. He has demanded some law books to study. The court has also directed the authorities to provide him with warm clothes. Earlier, prison officials had provided him with a copy of American novelist Paul Theroux's travelogue 'The Great Railway Bazaar: By Train Through Asia' after the accused requested them English novels and literature books to read.

28-year-old Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10. Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18, after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed. He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.