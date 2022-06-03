New Delhi: Days after the shocking murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Delhi Police has said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has not confessed to the murder of the singer, as per ANI sources. Bishnoi said during interrogation that Moosewala was murdered for revenge and he had no hand in his murder, ANI quoted sources as saying. Teams of Delhi Police Special Cell are visiting Muzaffarnagar and Nepal. It's suspected that a number of sharp-shooters have fled to Nepal after the murder of Moosewala, reports ANI.

Meanwhile, talking about the murder, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I believe that whatever has happened, politics should not be done on it. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is a matter of great regret. For that, Punjab CM has said that all efforts are on and assures that the culprits will be caught and punished."

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday (May 29), a day after the state government pruned his security cover. The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moosewala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle. At least three weapons were used and thirty empty cases were found at the site. In the attack, the singer's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured.

A CCTV footage, which emerged on social media, showed that the vehicle of Moosewala was being followed by a Corolla car in Jawahar Ke village on Sunday evening. A Bolero car stopped in front of Moosewala's Thar and then the occupants of both cars started indiscriminate firing at the singer, according to the FIR.

A panel of five doctors had conducted the post-mortem examination of Moosewala. The autopsy report said the singer probably died "within 15 minutes" of receiving the injury. The cause of death was "hemorrhagic shock which is due to ante mortem firearm injuries described and sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature", the report said. According to the report, Moosewala's body bore maximum bullet injury marks on his right side. An X-ray of the whole body was also conducted to detect projectiles, it said. Moosewala's red T-shirt and payjama were having blood stains and multiple holes corresponding to the injuries, it said.

The Punjab police had termed the incident a case of an inter-gang rivalry and had said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder of Moosewala. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility of the murder. According to police, Moosewala's murder appeared to be in retaliation for Akali leader Vicky Middukhera's murder that took place last year. The name of Moosewala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the murder of Middukhera's murder. But Bishnoi's refutal now can send the case into another direction.

