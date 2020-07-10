Silence better than many answers: Rahul Gandhi tweets on gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter

New Delhi: Joining rank of opposition leaders who raised suspicion on the role of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too voiced out his opinion on the early morning incident and took a veiled dig on the ruling state government.

"Silence is better than many answers, don't know how many questions have been saved," tweeted Rahul Gandhi in Hindi, a crisp, sharp attack on Vikas Dubey police encounter without specifically mentioning the encounter or anyone.

Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain on Friday by a team of Uttar Pradesh STF. Upon crossing the Kanpur toll plaza, a car carrying Dubey overturned due to the slippery ground after heavy rains. Police said Dubey took advantage of the situation and snatched a pistol of one of the personnel and tried to flee from the spot when he was shot at by the STF.

The killing of Dubey in an encounter has raised eyebrows among several Opposition parties who have demanded a CBI investigation into the incident. Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the encounter killing of Dubey was predicted by many persons and questioned if it was done to cover up his alleged political links.

Vikas Dubey, who faced about 60 criminal cases over past several years, was wanted for the killing of eight police officials on July 3 in Bikru village in Kanpur district.