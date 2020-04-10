हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Six contacts of coronavirus victim test positive in Nagpur

The six, including family members of the deceased, tested positive on Thursday, an official said.

Six contacts of coronavirus victim test positive in Nagpur
PTI photo

Nagpur: Six people who were in contact with a 68-year-old COVID-19 patient who died on Sunday have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Friday (April 10).
 
The six, including family members of the deceased, tested positive on Thursday, an official said. "The man died in IGGMC Hospital on Sunday and his report returned positive on Monday. Now, six of his close contacts have also tested positive for the virus," he said.

The COVID-19 count in Nagpur stands at 25, including one deceased, he added.

Tags:
MaharashtraMumbaiThaneNagpurCoronaviruslockdown
Next
Story

Centre says no community transmission of coronavirus COVID-19 in India
Corona Meter
  • 6761Confirmed
  • 516Discharged
  • 206Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M25S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day