Six people killed after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: Six people were killed due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, state police said on Thursday.

Five people including the main accused Dabbu Singh have been arrested, while liquor mafia Pavan Singh, who is the pradhan and owner of rice mill and brick kiln, is absconding.

A commercial truck containing around 700 kg illicit 'ganja' has been recovered from Pavan Singh in PS Kohdaur in Pratapgarh.

Dilip Kori (48), his brother Pradeep Kori (35), maternal uncle Siddhanath (65) and Ram Kumar Prajapati (35) died after consuming the liquor on Tuesday.

Three of the deceased were from the same family and were residents of Katariya village. The fourth was from Aahar Bihar village.

Ram Pal Saroj (50) and Ram Milan Kori (35) died on Thursday during treatment, according to police.

A sub-inspector and a constable were suspended for alleged laxity in checking the sale of illicit liquor.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar suspended Station House Officer (Udaypur) Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

Live TV