हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani shares hilarious meme on what happens when coronavirus meets brain cells

Union Minister Smriti Irani tested positive for COVID-19 on October 28 and she is now in her quarantine period.

Smriti Irani shares hilarious meme on what happens when coronavirus meets brain cells

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a meme on COVID-19 on her Instagram handle which was hilarious and surprising at the same time. The meme on COVID read, "Covid spelled backwards is Divoc. What Divoc is happening?" You might be thinking about how you missed noticing this. Well! thankfully Smirti Irani did. 

Irani shared the funny meme writing, "When virus meets your brain cells".

Notably, Smriti Irani is in her quarantine period as she tested positive for COVID-19 on October 28. 

The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development tweeted, "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple--I’ve tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."

On October 24, Irani had addressed a couple of election rallies in Bihar. 

Tags:
Smriti IraniCOVID-19COVID-19 meme
Next
Story

Good news! UP to give one-month's salary as Diwali bonus to 15 lakh state employees
  • 84,11,724Confirmed
  • 1,24,985Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M23S

Badi Bahas: Will 'lotus' bloom in West Bengal in 2021?