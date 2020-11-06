Smriti Irani shares hilarious meme on what happens when coronavirus meets brain cells

Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a meme on COVID-19 on her Instagram handle which was hilarious and surprising at the same time. The meme on COVID read, "Covid spelled backwards is Divoc. What Divoc is happening?" You might be thinking about how you missed noticing this. Well! thankfully Smirti Irani did.

Irani shared the funny meme writing, "When virus meets your brain cells".

Notably, Smriti Irani is in her quarantine period as she tested positive for COVID-19 on October 28.

The Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development tweeted, "It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple--I’ve tested positive for COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest."

On October 24, Irani had addressed a couple of election rallies in Bihar.