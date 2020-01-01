Some parties are playing politics for personal gains: BSP chief Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday alleged that some political parties were playing politics and damaging the country's secular fabric for personal gains.

"Some parties who are playing politics for their personal gains should not forget that India is a secular country and we should respect all religions. Peace and harmony should be maintained in the country," Mayawati said. The BSP chief made these remarks while extending the New Year greetings to the countrymen and stressed that peace and harmony should be maintained in the country

Mayawati further stated that 2019 was mostly divisive and one that weakened the principles of Constitution because of BJP government`s "communal and narrow-minded thinking."

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of New Year.

"Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2020! I pray that this year brings joy, prosperity and good health in everyone`s lives," tweeted Home Minister`s Office (HMO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings to the citizens and wished for happiness and prosperity for everyone.

"Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone`s aspirations be fulfilled," Prime Minister Modi tweeted to his 52.3 million followers on the micro-blogging website.

Besides him, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter and wrote, "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020. The New Year is a time for new beginnings."

Naidu stated that it is time to set new goals in life and make new resolutions. "It is a time to be thankful, a time to rejoice and a time to be hopeful," he said in another post.

"On this New Year, let us resolve to be kinder, more compassionate and considerate human beings. Let us pledge to do our best to realize our true potential, as individuals first and then collectively, as a nation. #Welcome2020," the Vice President tweeted.

In another post, he wrote, "Let us re-dedicate ourselves to the eternal values of peace, love and brotherhood and work together to build a just, equal, prosperous and inclusive world. On this joyful occasion, let us pray for the happiness, wellbeing and prosperity of the entire world. #Welcome2020."