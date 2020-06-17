Sonia Gandhi, Congress target PM Narendra Modi over soldiers’ death, seek explanation

NEW DELHI: Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night and sought an explanation from him over the incident.

“Today, when there's anger in the country regarding this incident then PM should come forward and tell the truth to the country that how did China occupy our land and why did our 20 soldiers lose their lives? What is the situation there today?” the Congress interim president said.

Trying to corner the NDA government at the Centre, Sonia Gandhi said, “Are our soldiers/officers still missing? How many of our soldiers/officers are critically injured? What areas have been occupied by China? What is the policy of the Centre to deal with this?”

The Congress chief also paid tributes to the 20 slain Indian soldiers and said that her party stands with the armed forces in this crisis.

“The sacrifice of our 20 jawans has shaken the conscience of the nation. I pay my tribute to all those brave soldiers from the core of my heart and pray to the Almighty to give their families the strength to face this pain,” Sonia Gandhi said.

She further stated that “Congress stands with our Army, soldiers, their families and govt in this crisis.”

Sonia Gandhi also expressed confidence that the Indian armed forces are capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy to defence the nation’s integrity and sovereignty.

Her party colleague Anand Sharma and Adhir Ranjan Choudhary too made similar statements.

“India stands firmly united behind its armed forces in this challenging time and we're confident that they're firm in their resolve to defend country's security. It's also important that all facts are shared with leadership of opposition parties and with Parliament,” Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

Amid all this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (June 17, 2020) said that sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not go in vain as the country’s armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to the enemy if instigated. “The sacrifice of our soldiers along the border with China will not go in vain,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM made these remarks at the start of the second day of his virtual meeting with state chief ministers on the coronavirus situation, Hardening his stance on the India-China face-off in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the PM said that “India will defend every inch of its territory.”

PM Narendra Modi said this while referring to the martyrdom of at least 20 Indian soldiers during a violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in the eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

During the occasion, the PM and all CMs also observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the martyred Indian soldiers. "Whenever there was a situation, we have shown our strength to keep India united. We have tried that differences do not come between disputes," the PM said on Ladakh face-off.

“The whole country is with the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country. India will defend every stone, every inch of its territory. India is a peace-loving country which has always tried to maintain cooperative and friendly relations with neighbours,” PM Modi said.

Trying to assure the nation, the PM said, “India wants peace but is capable of giving befitting reply if instigated.”

The Indian Army had on Tuesday (June 16, 2020) said that at least 20 soldiers have been martyred during the violent face-off with the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.