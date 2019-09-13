Sonia Gandhi meets Congress-ruled states CMs, takes stock of performance

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday met Chief Ministers of states ruled by her party, General Secretary Incharges, PCC Presidents to discuss way to make their states role models in good governance.

The meeting, held at 10 Janpath, was attended by Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V. Narayanasamy, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Deepak Babaria, PL Punia, Avinash Pandey, Mukul Wasnik, AK Antony, Asha Kumari, Sunil Kumar Jakhar among others were also present at the meeting.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs of Congress-ruled states, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, were present during the meeting with Ms Gandhi, sources said. Chhattisgarh Congress chief Mohan Markam was the only PCC chief among these states who was not present in the meeting.

According to party sources, Sonia expressed during the meeting that Congress-ruled states should reflect Congress' vision and the party should be able to showcase these states as role models.

Besides this, maintaining discipline in the states, membership drive, and counter management of BJP and central government through Congress governed states was also being discussed.

The meeting comes a day after Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with all the general secretaries, state in-charges, state unit chiefs and CLP leaders on Thursday and advised the party leaders that they should not only agitate on Twitter but also on the ground.