Jammu and Kashmir

Sopore terror attack: Death toll rises to 3 as another councillor succumbs to injuries

Police's preliminary investigation indicates that a local terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT along with a foreign terrorist are involved in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore attack.

Sopore terror attack: Death toll rises to 3 as another councillor succumbs to injuries
Sopore: Villagers attend funeral of Riyaz Ahmad, a BDC member who was killed in a terrorist attack at Sopore in Baramulla district (PTI photo)

New Delhi: The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore terrorist attack has risen to three after another councillor succumbed to his injuries. Councillor Shamas Ud din Peer died at a Srinagar hospital. 

On Monday (March 29, 2021), police personnel Shafat Nazir Khan and councillor Reyaz Ahmad had lost their lives in the terror incident. The wreath-laying ceremony of Shafqat and Riyaz was held at DPL Sopore, where CRPF DIG also paid his tributes.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS had visited PD Sopore and inspected the scene of terror crime, following which, he chaired a security review meeting with Commander 5-Sector RR, DIG CRPF and SSP Sopore.

Police's preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon the Municipal Councillors near Lone Building opposite SDH Sopore.

The preliminary investigation also indicates that a local terrorist Mudasir Pandit of proscribed terror outfit LeT along with a foreign terrorist are involved in the said attack. 

"IGP Kashmir also took serious note of the poor and inappropriate retaliation by the PSOs of protected persons present on spot and directed SSP Sopore to put four PSOs under suspension," Police's statement said.

Meanwhile, cordon and search operation at various locations is going on to nab the assailants.
 

