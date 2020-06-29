Special trains in Tamil Nadu cancelled from June 29 till July 15 amid rising COVID-19 cases

Chennai: The Southern Railway has cancelled all the special trains running within Tamil Nadu from June 29 till July 15 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the southern-most Indian state.

"As per the request of the Government of Tamil Nadu, in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, the special trains running within Tamil Nadu State are cancelled from 29.06.2020 to 15.07.2020," said Southern Railway.

Trains that have been cancelled are:

As of 5 PM on Monday (June 29), Tamil Nadu has a total of 86,224 coronavirus confirmed cases, out of which 37,331 are still active.

The state's death count stands at 1,141.

Tamil Nadu reported 3,949 new cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on June 14, the state government intensified lockdown measures and imposed restrictions on inter-district travel across the state till June 30. Only those with e-passes will be allowed to travel from one district to another.

The inter-district bus services that were operating in certain routes will be suspended till June 30.

So far, six districts are under strict COVID-19 lockdown until June 30 -- Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Theni, and Madurai.

Tamil Nadu is the third worst-hit across India after Maharashtra and Delhi.